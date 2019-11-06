The Lufkin State Supported Living Center celebrated the expansion of its Castle Pines Dining Room Tuesday afternoon with many other community members.
Luz Carver, assistant director of programs, said the expansion was kicked off with a ground breaking ceremony in March of 2018.
“The Castle Pines Unit serves about 70 men and women three meals a day, every single day of the year,” Carver said. “The room is now twice the size — the entire space was renovated with new lighting, ceiling and wall tile, flooring, windows, decor and sound absorption panels.
“Our goal was to ultimately reduce overcrowding to provide a relaxed dining experience, and I am so proud of what was accomplished.”
Joe Penick, director of support services, said the state provides them with a limited budget, and sometimes they need help supplementing that budget for things like construction.
“You had 70-something people trying to eat in that small space, many in wheelchairs, many who cannot eat by themselves,” Penick said. “For every three or four at a table, you had two or three employees there to help them eat.
“It was chaotic. Now you’ve got more than twice the space, and they eat better in a cleaner, larger, more pleasant room.”
Penick said the Volunteer Service Council is incredibly important to the center, and the Lufkin’s VSC has won a state award for outstanding service multiple times.
“The state supports us with necessities, but the volunteer council goes above and beyond the necessities,” he said. “It helps us do things that we have a hard time doing on our own. It’s just amazing what they do for us.”
Volunteer Service Council chairman Philip Goodwin said they were proud to help and could not have done it without the support of many donors such as the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, Simon and Louise Henderson Foundation, Lufkin Hosts Lions Club and more.
