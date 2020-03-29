The boppin’ Boogie Woogie Highway along U.S. Highway 59 north from Houston through the Pineywoods of East Texas set the stage for a musical revolution in which Angelina County was instrumental, although its contributions may only be faintly remembered.
After the Civil War, former slaves were employed in East Texas to build new rail lines, spurs and taps that moved timber to mills, and later to markets, a Texas Highways’ article said. Those same workers would eventually create the quick-paced “boogie woogie,” a sound that is more than vaguely similar to the beats and rhythms heard around the rail yard.
One early boogie woogie musician, W.J. “Professor” Jackson, was a Diboll man known for his prowess at the piano and trumpet in circus bands. He taught Big Band superstar Harry James, who became famous in 1939 for his hit single “Back Beat Boogie.”
Jackson died in 1972, at the age of 102, but not before bequeathing an extensive look into his history to The History Center in Diboll.
For many musical historians, boogie woogie led the way for the revolution of jazz, blues and rock ’n’ roll. While boogie woogie may have reached the extent of its popularity after the end of World War II, the love of music in the region continued to grow.
After the decline of boogie woogie, it’s rambunctious younger brother, jazz, swept through the nation and found its home in the small-town clubs. Now-famous musicians like B.B. King, Ella Fitzgerald and Ray Charles made names for themselves in the growing world of the Chitlin’ Circuit.
During the decades of segregation, the circuit allowed black performers, whether singers, musicians, comedians or otherwise, to find employment touring through towns in the Northeast, along the East Coast and through the South.
North Lufkin was home to several of the hundreds of clubs in the growing world of the Chitlin’ Circuit’s heyday, such as the Pine Grove, Charlie Malone’s, the Cotton Club and a little spot on Cotton Belt that was owned by Church Wells, according to Ellis Carrington Sr., a longtime Lufkin resident.
Carrington told interviewers with The History Center that as a young man, he saw T-Bone Walker, Fats Domino, Ray Charles, B.B. King, Buddy Johnson, Tyler Bradshaw, Joe Turner, the Daughters of Rhythm, the Sweethearts of Rhythm and Ivory Joe Hunter.
The East Texas Cotton Club was one of the most notable clubs at the time. It was started by Dr. Claude Stewart on the corner of Wilson and Culverhouse streets in the early 1940s. It began as a small store, then expanded into a dance hall that also functioned as a social center, housing banquets and meetings for the Brakemen’s Wives Club.
A 2006 Lufkin Daily News article said the club existed from the 1940s to the 1960s, and there are records of Duke Ellington, Ethel Waters, Ike and Tina Turner, and Sammy Davis Jr. making appearances there.
“The Cotton Club was part of the Chitlin’ Circuit,” the late Phillip Morris, a blues historian who had a scrapbook of dance tickets and photographs, said in 2006. “Blacks couldn’t play in (white) clubs; they had to play in auditoriums, in road shows, or in the black clubs, and that was the Chitlin’ Circuit. Anybody that was somebody played there.”
“Integration really started there because the white kids wanted to come and hear these outstanding entertainers,” the late historian Rev. Bettie Kennedy told The Lufkin Daily News in 2006.
“These men were called brakemen, and they would work on the railroad, and their wives organized themselves, and they would do things like fashion shows, and they would come and have dances,” Kennedy told The History Center in an interview. “The Cotton Club was an outstanding club in this area, and they would have it at the Cotton Club.”
Kennedy remembered participating in the fashion shows there as a girl. But she mostly remembered the other women, dressed in their finest, adorned with diamond rings and glittering earrings.
Otis Rhodes, another longtime resident, told interviewers that he saw Little Richard and Tina Turner at the Cotton Club.
“A lot of the big bands came to this Cotton Club, and the people from Nacogdoches would often come down,” he said. “Now this was also during the time when they had the big apple hats, the zoot suits — the drape pants, for those younger people that don’t know what the zoot suits are.”
He said black people from Nacogdoches would wear their work clothes on the bus to Lufkin because the Nacogdoches chief of police at the time, M.C. Roebuck, didn’t allow them to come the 25 minutes south of town if he knew they were going to a club. He also wouldn’t allow them to wear the big apple hats, which typically featured large feathers. When he saw them, the chief would take a knife and cut the feathers off, Rhodes said.
“Roebuck did not allow those blacks there to do hardly anything,” he said. “He called the shots. He would tell you when to get up, when to go to bed, when to get off the street. He would pass by and he would use this little teasing phraseology, like ‘sweetheart’ — ‘Sweetheart, I’ll be back by here in about thirty minutes, and I don’t want anybody standing on the street.’ And you knew you better get gone.”
The club would be popping at least once a week, and historians told The Lufkin Daily News that crowds could range between 200 and 300 people.
The Cotton Club closed sometime around 1967, and the building was torn down in the 1990s, with little to no ceremony, like many of the other clubs on the Chittlin’ Circuit.
Trees and houses now fill the space where great musicians once played for hundreds of East Texans on Saturday nights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.