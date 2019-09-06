Dunbar Primary School joined many campuses in beginning its Grandparents Day celebrations Thursday morning.
The campus has hosted a Grandparents Day celebration for many years, but in recent years, it began its Grandparents Day picnics. Principal Dorinda Wade said the picnics took off, and they have done them ever since.
“It’s a connection, a chance for the child to show their grandparents their school and for the grandparents to show they’re involved in their grandchild’s education,” Wade said. “I love seeing all the smiles.”
Robert and Carrie Ott stopped by to spend time with 6-year-old Jace Ott. They brought Jace’s favorite meal — McAlister’s Deli.
“I texted his teacher and told him we were on our way, and she said, ‘All I’ve heard about all week is that he get McAlister’s today,’” Carrie Ott said.
Jace said he loves working outside in the chicken yard and the pasture at his parent’s house, especially when he gets to drive the lawn mower or play with Gizmo the mini donkey.
“I love hearing about how his day is going, what he’s learned, if he had to sign the sad pad,” Carrie Ott said.
Wayne and Lisa Haglund brought their grandchildren Preston, 9, and William, 6, lunch from Sonic. The boys said they were excited to spend three days with grandparents.
“I love seeing what they do every day,” Lisa Haglund said. “It’s great to get to be a part of this part of their life.”
Donald and Dorothy Bennett came out to enjoy a meal with their 7-year-old granddaughter Chloe Alexander. When asked what she thought about spending time with her grandparents, Chloe gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.
“We enjoy spending quality time with her, which, to me, is very important,” Dorothy Bennett said.
Buford Maddux, Bud Maddux, Elsie Maddux and Judy Maddux came out to see 7-year-old Boone Maddux and Calynn Stanbery. Boone said he loves playing board games with his grandparents and visiting Buford Maddux’s Bob the Skeleton.
“It’s nice to see them in their environment at school,” Judy Maddux said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.