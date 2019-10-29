Little Caesars in Lufkin donated time and freshly baked pizzas to Lufkin’s hungry on Monday with some help from the Salvation Army.
Mark Law, the owner of both Lufkin locations, has brought the large corporate Little Ceasar’s truck to the Salvation Army to donate free pizzas twice a year for more than a decade.
“Little Caesars has a couple of these trucks and when they’re not doing relief aid for hurricanes, forest fires and stuff like that, then they send them around country going from franchise to franchise to help out where they can,” he said.
Law planned to help around 40-50 people on Monday and had already reached 30 or more halfway through, he said.
Danny Lewis was planning on going to the Salvation Army for lunch, but was surprised when he found out they had Little Caesar’s, he said.
“For things like this to happen throughout town is wonderful because it helps people who can’t afford to buy food or who have to make their food stretch,” he said. “It helps people who really need it.”
He believes these acts are good for the community and that the town needs more resources like this to further help Lufkin’s hungry.
Rosa Izquiderdo was grateful for the help, she said. She runs the kitchen and was able to give her staff a break because of the workers who came from Little Caesar’s.
She remembers this happening for at least 14 years.
“I don’t know if they’ve come more than 14 years but I love it. I love that they come here to service people,” she said. “We like the community to help the hungry. I enjoy it.”
