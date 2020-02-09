Shepherd Street Yoga is the newest addition to life in downtown Lufkin.
The recently opened studio offers regular hatha, power, chair, gentle, kids and restorative yoga classes.
Owner Jacqui Johnston was raised doing yoga since the 1950s with her mother. She found yoga again in the 1990s and got serious about her practice.
“When I left corporate life, I became very serious about my yoga,” Johnston said. “I was doing it maybe three to five times a week in the studio.”
While she was living in the Washington, D.C., area, her yoga studio offered a teacher training. She was accepted into the two-year training program that kick-started her near 20-year career.
“It was a really excellent way because in between our sessions, we were required to go observe classes and take different kinds of classes,” she said. “We had lots and lots of reading to do. We had to learn anatomy and physiology. It was a really intensive, wonderful program that I loved doing.”
She decided to become a teacher because she believes yoga is transformational, and she wants to share that with everyone she can.
“I probably taught for maybe a year or so before it finally dawned on me that this is my purpose,” she said. “My purpose in life is to introduce people to yoga.”
She taught in the Washington, D.C., area before she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she received even more training. She taught there for several years until she met her husband and decided to move to Lufkin after splitting her time between it and Santa Fe for a while.
As she began teaching in Lufkin with a group of women she knew, she moved to different locations and started to gain more classes and more students.
“I think there was some divine intervention with the studio,” Johnston said. “I’ve never wanted to be in bricks and mortar. I’ve never wanted to own a studio. This hasn’t been a big dream of mine forever.”
But one day, Johnston and a friend were shopping at Spruce’s new location on Shepherd Street. When they came out, she decided to turn left even though her car was parked on First Street.
“I walked to the other side of the Spruce store, and I pulled the door to the other half of their building, and I walked in,” she said. “It was just this big, cavernous empty room, and I said, ‘Wow, this would make a great yoga studio.’”
After that moment, things started moving smoothly, and now Shepherd Yoga Studio is open for instruction. When she told her husband she wanted to open a studio, she gave him three reasons — she wanted to fulfill her purpose in life, she wanted her students to have the best quality of life they can possibly have and she wanted to contribute to her community.
“By bringing my students downtown, they’re all going to stop by the Standpipe, they’re going to go to the Bistro, they’re going to stop by the brewery, they might shop at Spruce. I’m going to help contribute to the vitality of downtown,” Johnston said.
Since her classes have begun filling up, Johnston said she has been in awe of the community that has been building. It truly is like a family.
For updates on class schedule, visit shepherdstreetyoga.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.