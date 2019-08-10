Law enforcement officers continued testifying Friday in the capital murder trial of Bobby Woods Jr.
Woods, 21, is charged with the August 2015 drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler, who was found in a pond Aug. 17, 2015.
Woods’ trial began Wednesday and is scheduled to continue to next Friday in state District Judge Paul White’s court. Attorneys John Tunnell and Carter Meyers are representing Woods in his case. Assistant District Attorney Ken Dies and District Attorney Joe Martin are the prosecutors.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Woods following Mason’s death as well as then-girlfriend Billie Jean Cuttler on accusations they had conspired to push Mason in the pond to make room for their own child. Cuttler’s attorney, Al Charanza, later clarified his client was never pregnant.
Former ACSO Sgt. Harold Rapsilver finished his testimony Friday morning. The state presented video footage on Thursday of Rapsilver’s first interview with Woods following the discovery of Mason’s body. Throughout the interview, Rapsilver said he believed Mason’s death to be an accident, but also said they needed to know the whole truth and questioned Woods about inconsistencies in his statement.
Tunnell asked Rapsilver about the continued questioning of his client’s statements.
In a later interview with Lufkin Police Lt. Jerry Smith, Woods said he felt words were put in his mouth regarding Mason’s death.
Smith interviewed Woods for his polygraph examination. Dies and Martin objected to the introduction of the polygraph exam as evidence, as well as references to the polygraph, but the video of Smith’s first interview was played for the jury.
During the interview, Woods discussed his upbringing and family life before they discussed the day Mason was reported missing. At one point during the day, Woods said Mason hit him with a juice bottle, which made him upset. However, Woods insisted he wouldn’t harm the child, or any other, and said he suspected Mason slipped and fell into the pond.
Smith asked Woods what should happen should it be discovered someone had killed Mason, Woods answered by saying life in prison seemed an appropriate punishment were it intentional, and 20 to 30 years if it were accidental.
The court went into recess while the video of the interview between Smith and Woods was being played. It will reconvene Monday morning.
