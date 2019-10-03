The last day to register to vote or make changes to a voter registration card for the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Election is Monday.
“If you need to register or make changes, right now the fastest and best way is to come into the office and take care of it with us,” elections administrator Connie Brown said. “It takes three to four minutes depending on if you have questions.”
The elections administration office is on the second floor of the Angelina County Courthouse Annex, to the right of the elevator or the staircase.
It takes the same amount of time to register as it does to make changes to currently registered voter’s information, Brown said.
“You don’t need to bring anything anything as long as you know all your information,” she said.
They check for U.S. citizenship when a voter checks in to actually vote, she said. There are seven forms of acceptable identification for voting.
Voters should bring a:
■ Texas driver’s license
■ Texas election ID certificate.
■ Texas personal identification card.
■ Texas handgun license.
■ U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo.
■ U.S. mlitary ID card with photo.
■ U.S. passport.
