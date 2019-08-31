An Angelina County Grand Jury handed up 47 indictments in its August session, including two indictments for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Tommy Dwayne Parker, 44, of Lufkin, was indicted on charges of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child Wednesday. Parker is a registered sex offender following a conviction in 1997 and was indicted on two additional counts of indecency with a child during the grand jury’s June session earlier this year.
Regarding Parker’s latest indictment, a deputy spoke with a woman who said her stepdaughter and stepdaughter’s half-sister made an outcry that Parker had molested them, the affidavit for his arrest in the case states. The deputy spoke with both girls, who explained the act in further detail.
One girl in the case is under the age of 17, and the other is 19. The younger girl said she saw Parker touch the older girl as she was asleep that night, then said Parker touched her afterward.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact Parker but was unable. Earlier in March, ACSO arrested Parker on an unrelated charge of indecency with a child, for which he was indicted in June.
Parker posted bond March 26, one day after his arrest. ACSO arrested Parker again on June 21, and he posted bond on June 25. As of late Friday, he remained out on bond.
Other indictments include:
■ Colton Dewayne May, theft, $2,500 bond, in jail
■ Zachery Mettlen, two counts of unauthorized use of vehicle, $10,000 total bond
■ Destiny Rose Mettlen, possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond
■ Miguel Angel Rivera, three counts of theft, $15,000 total bond — decrease, in jail
■ Bryan Demarrious Waggoner, prohibited substance and items in correctional facility, $1,500 bond — increase, need warrant
■ Christopher Sean Lapoint, possession of a controlled substance, $7,500 bond
■ Scott Labryan Thompson, injury to a child, $10,000 bond; false alarm or report, $7,500 bond
■ Johnathon Marcus Temple, possession of a controlled substance, $2,000 bond; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $75,000 bond, in jail
■ Kevin Dwain Summers, possession of a controlled substance — drug-free zone, $5,000 bond
■ Lonnie Riley, burglary of building, $25,000, in jail
■ Ricardo Guajardo Jr., injury to a child, $10,000 bond
■ Ethan Matthew Glover, terroristic threat, $5,000 bond
■ Jerry DeWayne Holcombe, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, $1,500 bond; possession of a controlled substance, $2,000 bond
■ Dustin Robert Greet, possession of a controlled substance, $2,000 bond
■ Nathaniel Foster, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $25,000 bond
■ Christy Michelle Patton, two counts of theft, $7,000 bond possession of a controlled substance, $15,000 bond
■ Elton LeRoyce Gibson Jr., unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft, $5,000 bond, in jail
■ Christopher Huitt, robbery, $7,500 bond — decrease, in jail; robbery, $7,500 bond
■ Rural Eugene Vaughn, assault/family violence, $7,500 bond, in jail
■ Christopher David Tamez, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, $8,000 bond, in jail
■ Marcus DeWayne Rushing, aggravated assault, $75,000 bond, in jail
■ Michael Thomas Quintanilla, possession of a controlled substance, $100,000 bond, in jail
■ Susan Michelle Wark, aggravated theft against elderly, misapplication fiduciary property against elderly, $5,000 bond
■ Fredrick Deshun Bolton, theft, $7,500 bond
■ Joan Mondy, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond
■ Lacy Gatlin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $7,500 bond
■ Nasario Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, $1,000 bond
■ Erik Duane Oliver, injury to elderly, $6,000 bond, in jail
■ Don Wayne Bagley, theft, $2,500 bond
■ David Roger Harrell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, $50,000 bond, in jail
■ Nathan Reese Hill, continuous family violence, $1,500 bond
■ Danny Lynn Kurvin, failure to register as sex offender, $5,000 bond
■ Dominique Rodgers, attempted burglary of habitation, unlawful use of criminal instrument or mechanical security device, $6,000 bond
■ Delia Nicole Mangum, possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 bond — increase, need warrant
■ Sananda Alexander Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 bond
■ Paul Penson, possession of a controlled substance, $2,000 bond
■ Deedrick Davonne Renfro, unlawful possession of a firearm, $20,000 bond — increase, need warrant
■ Johnathan Fredregill, theft of firearm, $7,500 bond, in jail
