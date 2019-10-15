An Angelina County jury sentenced Andre Montrel Woods to life in prison Tuesday afternoon for the May 18, 2018, murder of Ashleigh Elijah.
The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes.
An Angelina County jury sentenced Andre Montrel Woods to life in prison Tuesday afternoon for the May 18, 2018, murder of Ashleigh Elijah.
The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes.
Austin King's email address is austin.king@lufkindailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.