The U.S. Census Bureau is kicking off a national job recruiting week, searching for help in areas across the nation, including East Texas.
“The census is the largest peacetime deployment of civil servants across the country,” said Tobe Nguyen, a representative from the bureau. “It officially begins on April 1, 2020. The U.S. Census Bureau is currently hiring for the 2020 Census. The positions are temporary with varying pay ranges.”
For census takers, for which the largest number of positions available, the pay starts at $19-$24.50 per hour. However, pay rates vary by area.
“Census counts have a huge impact on our community,” Nguyen said. “The 2020 Census data will be used to determine how more than $675 billion from more than 100 government programs are distributed to states and localities, including communities like ours.”
Census data influences all kinds of programs and scientific studies. It influences choices made about which roads are fixed, where schools are built and businesses opened, how many electors are given to each state, what medical services are offered and more, he said.
The census is a Constitutionally required count of the citizens and non-citizens of the U.S. The first full census was held in 1790 and has been held every 10 years since.
“The founders of our fledgling nation had a bold and ambitious plan to empower the people over their new government,” the Census Bureau website reads. “The plan was to count every person living in the newly created United States of America, and to use that count to determine representation in the Congress.”
The census is conducted for each household, not each individual. There are four ways to complete the census — the traditional mail-in form, over the telephone, in person through numerators and, for the first time now, online.
“This is the first time that the census is going online,” Nguyen said. “Anyone with a smartphone or a computer can answer the questions online, and it is translated into 13 different languages. It only takes about 10 minutes.”
For those who may be worried about the census affecting their immigration status, Nguyen said the census does not ask any questions regarding status.
Additionally, Nguyen said some might confuse the census with the American Consumer Survey, which is also conducted by the bureau. The census is a snapshot of the population of the country taken every 10 years, while the ACS is an ongoing, more in-depth survey taken year round.
