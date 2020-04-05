The Lufkin Daily News won 14 awards in the Daily Division during the Better Newspaper Contest hosted by the North & East Texas Press Association.
The 94th annual convention was canceled because of the continued spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. It originally was scheduled for Thursday to Saturday in Rockwall.
The 14 awards put the newspaper in second place in the Sweepstakes category, competing against the Longview News Journal and the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
“I’m proud of our newsroom,” managing editor Jeff Pownall said. “It’s nice to see them recognized for their tireless efforts to keep this community informed.”
Sports editor Josh Havard won a first place for sports writing and second places for both sports coverage and column writing.
Judges said Havard told ‘‘great stories’’ that were ‘‘well written’’ and ‘‘showed great insight into high school athletics.’’
Former staff photographer Leslie Nemec was named Photographer of the Year. She won first place in the Feature Photo category and second places in the Sports Photo and New Photo categories.
Judges said Nemec’s photos ‘‘showed a range of emotions.’’
The Lufkin Daily’s advertising and composing departments also collected first-place honors in the Advertising category, while the LDN staff took home third place in the General Excellence category.
■ Staff writer Jess Huff finished second in the Journalist of the Year category.
■ News editor Stacy Faison finished second in Headline Writing.
■ Former staff writer Austin King finished second in News Writing.
■ Pownall finished second in Editorial Writing.
■ Staff writer Grace Juarez and Huff finished in third place in the Features category.
