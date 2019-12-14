Lufkin police helped a local boy celebrate a special birthday this week.
In November, Lt. David Campbell was approached by a couple at a restaurant who told him about their neighbor, Davielle Newman and her son Rickey, who loves the police and hopes to be an officer. Rickey and his twin sister, Kamdyn, had their birthdays coming up on Dec. 9 when the neighbors spoke with Campbell.
They asked if Campbell could surprise Rickey with a visit.
“When Lt. Campbell called me and notified me and asked if it would be OK to come surprise Rickey, I said it’d be great,” Davielle said.
Rickey was born with cerebral palsy and weighed less than 3 pounds. He’s kept strong through the years, Davielle said.
“That’s something that will keep him inspired and keep his hopes up,” she said. “He was born with cerebral palsy. He has such a big heart. I think this will really influence him.
“He was so excited.”
Campbell and Officer Scott Wilcox stopped by for Rickey and Kamdyn’s birthday party to surprise him. He was given a tour of a Lufkin patrol vehicle before taking a ride in it as he wore his own uniform.
Rickey thought Campbell and Wilcox were awesome.
“It was great,” he said about his birthday.
Lufkin police wished Rickey and Kamdyn a happy birthday on Facebook.
“Rickey is an inspiration to all of us,” the post states. “We hope to see him make that dream of becoming an officer a reality one day.”
