Hudson police arrested a man accused of taking part in beating another man on Monday.
Jennings Carroll Robertson III, 22, of Lufkin, faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He remained in the Angelina County Jail with no bond set for his charge late Tuesday.
The victim in the case told Hudson police that three men assaulted him in front of a blue Dumpster on Doda Street inside a dark-colored vehicle with plastic all over the windows, according to the affidavit for Robertson’s arrest.
The man said he was trying to obtain information about jewelry that had been stolen from his home, and that he did not know the three men by their full names. He identified them as Otis, Isaha and Jennings.
Robertson’s affidavit said the suspect told police the three men hit him numerous times with their fists. He appeared to have lost teeth in the assault and had possible fractures on his cheekbone and nose. The man did not think there were any witnesses to the assault.
