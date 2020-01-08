A Lufkin man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child remains in the Angelina County jail following his arrest.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Michael Reynolds Sr., 53, on Dec. 11, 2019, for both his sex assault charge and a warrant he had active for a parole violation. His bond is currently set at $150,000.
Investigators began to look into the case on Dec. 9, 2019, after a child received a forensic interview at Harold’s House, Reynolds’ arrest affidavit states. The child, a young girl, said in the interview that Reynolds had sexually abused her.
The girl went over numerous occasions in which she implicated Reynolds during her interview. She said the most recent incident was the day before Thanksgiving, according to the afffidavit.
Toward the end of the interview, the girl said the first time she told anyone this happened was the night before the interview, when she told her father. She said she wanted to tell him because she was “tired of it happening,” the affidavit states.
County records indicate Reynolds had one other arrest in the county dating back to 1993 for a bench warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.