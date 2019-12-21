Coston Elementary School fourth-graders mixed music with comedy for its jazzy Christmas program Wednesday afternoon.
“Welcome everyone to our Christmas program with Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Suzy Snowflake and, of course, the star of our show, Mr. Santa Claus,” ZaKayden Barnes said.
Santa walked out from stage right and greeted the crowd as the students cheered and began a number all about him. Elves Jingle and Jangle then joined him for a line of jokes.
“Hey, Jingle,” Georgiana Ortiz said.
“Hey, Jangle,” Giselle Rozriguez replied.
“What does Santa use in his garden? A ho, ho, ho,” Georgiana said.
Santa even tried his hand at a joke.
“Hey, guys, I got one,” Noah Gardener said. “Why did the Three Wise Men show up wearing raincoats and carrying hoses? They came from afar (a fire).”
Abigail Brannin then gave a warm welcome to the next act of the evening, “the rockin’ rollin’ snowman, the marvelous meltable minstrel, the singular singing slush, Frosty the Snowman.”
The students welcomed Frosty to the stage to dance as they sang. Then Kendra Gorham ushered in Rudolph as she sang the intro to his theme song.
“Here comes that woman in white saying, ‘There’s no business like snow business,’ your friend and mine — Suzy Snowflake,” Aaliyah Parr said.
Suzy’s number even had a small polka section followed by a salsa beat to a song about Santa’s elves.
“We are so very, very proud of these students and thankful to the parents who came out to watch,” music teacher Sarah Jackson said.
Each student with a speaking, dancing or singing part auditioned. Nine-year-olds Evellana Punch and Leyla Dejesus said they really enjoyed being a part of the production.
“It was kind of scary, but I liked it,” Leyla said.
“It was kind of frightening but good,” Evellana said.
