A young boy is in stable condition in a Louisiana hospital after an ATV accident near Wells Thursday afternoon, according to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Det. Haden Jowell.
The boy, who Jowell believed to be around 3 years old, and his older step-brother were riding a side by side when the ATV flipped over.
“We’re not really sure how that happened, but it did, and the young child was knocked unconscious and suffered injuries,” Jowell said.
The child was flown by helicopter to the hospital after the accident, which occurred around 3 p.m. on McKnight Road, “just barely on our side of the county line by about 200 yards,” Jowell said.
Authorities have not released the child's name.
