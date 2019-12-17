St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School first-graders pulled out all the bells and whistles Monday morning for the Polar Express.
As the rest of the school oohed and aahed, the first-graders chugged along in different train car costumes. Sleighs and gingerbread men walked by, proudly waving and smiling.
“I like all the costumes,” 5-year-old Cason Clark said.
“I like the Santa Claus in the chimney,” 4-year-old Korlie White said.
“The nutcracker one was the best,” 5-year-old Lynlee Peterson said.
While the Polar Express was cool, Cason said the best part about the day was wearing pajamas to school. Korlie wore a matching set of pajamas with Candy the elf.
“This is a perfect morning to kick off the week before Christmas break,” Head of School Sherry Durham said. “We’ve had a fantastic parade, our middle school pom squad has got us in the spirit. There’s only one more thing we need to make this a perfect morning getting ready for Christmas.”
When she finished speaking, the pom squad raised their pompons and cheered as Santa Claus walked out with a hearty “Ho, ho, ho!”
“The Polar Express is a St. Cyprian’s tradition,” first-grade teacher Pat Clos said. “It puts you in the Christmas spirit, and it’s fun.”
The students build the train cars with their parents, and Clos said there is a certain level of engineering to it that introduces the engineering unit they will start in January.
“It brings back memories for the younger children, and it gives the little kids something to look forward to in first grade,” Clos said.
Seven-year-old Asa Jordan said he loved getting to walk around in his transformer Santa costume, but his shoulders did start to hurt from the costume. He said he got the idea from the game “Terraria.”
“It’s from an event called the Frostmoon, and it only comes out at Christmas,” Asa said. “How you summon the Frostmoon is you have to make the naughty present, and it turns nighttime, you have to open the naughty present and it summons the Frostmoon and a bunch of waves of enemies come, and when it gets to wave 15, Santa NK1 comes.”
Six-year-old Greyson Jones said it took him five hours to make his nutcracker train car. Greyson said he and his parents designed the costume after a photo they had.
“I was kind of nervous that everyone was looking at me,” Greyson said.
After Santa emerged, the students took class photos with him and went back to class with cookies and chocolate milk.
