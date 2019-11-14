DIBOLL — Following seasoned employees along the path between the yellow safety lines at the Georgia-Pacific Diboll Lumber Plant, company CEO Christian Fisher toured the 125-year-old facility on Wednesday.
Large, heavy machinery dominates each of the facility’s buildings. The facility has had a good record for safety, Fisher said, adding that he was happy to see the capital improvements made during the last year in action during his visit.
The mill can produce a new piece of lumber every five seconds, and it takes 20 minutes to push a one-ton log through several different processes, creating boards to be dried in a kiln.
“We are a four dimensional mill,” Danny Wright, the plant manager for Diboll Lumber, said. “We make everything from a 1-by-4, to a 2-by-12-by-12-foot-long. Some 4-by-4 during the spring when the conditions call for it. We currently produce about 250 million board feet. We hope to bring that up to 280 million in the next sixty to ninety days.”
The logs are transported to the lumber yard by large trucks. From there a massive crane moves around 30 tons of logs at a time to a line where they’re scanned and evaluated, one-by-one, to determine what would generate the most value from the log.
The next step is removing the bark. It’s a process the plant can do more efficiently during the summer, Wright said, but eventually they will have to adjust the machinery for the winter months.
The wood is then scanned again and cut to the appropriate board size, he said.
“If it’s sixty feet long we may cut it into three twenty-foot lengths, or we may do a twenty and a twelve and whatever else makes up that sixty feet,” Wright said. “It’s all determined by what the market calls for, what the market demands and what price they’re associating with that cut.”
Much of the process is automated, but process engineers remain near control panels to handle any issues the computers cannot fix. The machines are able to keep the product within 3,000ths of an inch of what would be the best size for the board.
The logs are scanned several times during their trip through the mill to cut down on any waste and determine the best dimensions for each piece, he said.
The log is cut into a long, large block and then sliced to become the board. The scanners and saws are set to cut the log to the most exact point it can, to create boards using the most wood possible. It is then scanned again to look for defects and fixed if it can be.
The boards then have their edges squared and are sent to the kiln.
“Every piece of log is utilized, we sell the chips — any additional chips we use, we’ll burn sawdust and bark in our boiler for steam drying,” Wright said. “We’re trying to utilize every piece of the log.”
Wright said the mill will be upgrading much of its equipment in the next few weeks, which could increase productivity substantially. He said 250 million board feet is enough lumber to build 17,000 houses per year. If that lumber was stretched end to end, it would circle the Earth twice, he said.
The plant is one of 150 locations and employs 177 of Georgia-Pacific’s workforce of 35,000.
“Eighty percent of our workforce actually works in mills like this,” Fisher said. “So we are a big manufacturer, a maker of stuff. That’s what we’re good at and that’s what we’re focused on. And we invest a lot of money back into those capabilities here.”
Because of the company’s many enterprises, they’re in about 60% of U.S. households, he said. And they do business with 40% of the U.S. market.
“We live by servicing our customers with better alternatives,” he said. “We can’t do it without the people in this room and the 30,000 or more colleagues around the country.”
“The great thing about being a part of Georgia-Pacific and Koch Industries is that the industries continue to grow,” Pat Boushka, the executive vice president of the building products segment, said. “Koch invests it’s businesses and we’ve done the same here at GP and what that does is open up new opportunities for people.”
He believes a successful company must invest in its employees and allow the individual plants to invest in their community. That helps communities to grow and thrive so the business can, too.
“It’s not entirely selfless,” Fisher said. “When we invest in places like Angelina College and we invest in funding apprenticeships, et cetera, we hope we actually get some of these people to actually come and work for us and be regarded as an employer of choice around here.”
He believes there is a mutual cycle of success between a community and employer, and that each investing in the other helps real growth.
The company has closed facilities across the nation recently, but established new facilities in new areas. Fisher said this is part of building economic growth, understanding when a facility is not promoting the needed economic growth and identifying what areas the business could next grow into.
“The bottom line is this is the type of tough decision that you have to make in business from time to time, and probably all the time,” he said. “They’re especially tough because you know it affects employees, our colleagues, coworkers and their families. And as in many smaller communities, where we are, it puts a dent in those smaller communities.”
But, he said the company must invest in areas where it can see a positive return on its investment in order to remain successful.
“We have closed some facilities, but we have invested a lot of money in all our businesses and continue to grow,” Boushka said. “We might be shrinking in one area but we’re growing in another.”
He said Deep East Texas is a spot where they feel comfortable with the business. They’re in the “Wood Basket of the U.S.” and having good access to their key materials and their customers helps to keep the facilities running.
“I’m very optimistic that we’ll be doing well,” he said. “I mean we’ve been around in this case for 125 years. I think we’re working toward being around another 125 years.”
