Jobless rates in Lufkin dropped in August compared to July while they rose in Angelina County, figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
Lufkin’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in August from 4% in July.
This rate is .8% lower than last year’s jobless rate of 4.7% and it reflects the average jobless rate seen in 2019.
Lufkin’s total labor force dropped to 14,847 people from July to August. It’s number of jobless also dropped to 577 people in that time.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.1% — .1% higher than July’s rate. It is .5% lower than last year’s rate of 4.6%.
The county’s total labor force and the number of unemployed also dropped from July to August. The county’s total unemployed is 1,464 people and the labor force is 34,303 people.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4% in August and is lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%.
Texas’ civilian labor force rose to over 14 million and the number of unemployed is 471,870 people.
“Our businesses in Texas continue to thrive every day in a strong economy, and this three-month historic low unemployment rate is encouraging for all Texans,” Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public, said. “Texas has created an environment for success, thanks to Governor Abbott’s leadership, and it should continue to support additional business expansion for our broad range of industry employers.”
Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.3% in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.