Early voting for the 2020 primary election begins today, putting Angelina County Democrats in a difficult position.
A voter will choose either to vote in the Republican Primary or the Democratic Primary, but cannot vote in both, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
That means Democrats wanting a say in one of the three contested local races will have to vote in the Republican primary, but they won’t be able to cast a ballot for who they think should be the party’s presidential or U.S. Senate nominee.
If picking that nominee is more important to local Democrats, they won’t have a say in the sheriff’s race, the commissioner’s race or the constable’s race.
■ In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Greg Sanches will face challengers Bryan Holley and Terry Free.
■ In the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race, incumbent Greg Harrison will face Steve Allen and John Vaughn.
■ In the Precinct 2 constable’s race, incumbent Trae Trevathan will face Danny Anders and Dennis Cochran.
There also are a number of propositions on the ballots. Both parties have put forth a set of value statements and are asking those who vote in the party’s primary to give their opinion on those statements.
If a voter chooses to vote in one party’s primary election, the voter will only be permitted to vote in the same party’s runoff election on May 26. If a voter does not vote in the March Primary, he or she will still be permitted to vote in the runoff and will choose one party’s ballot on that date, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Early voting will take place at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex at 606 E. Lufkin Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday; from noon-5 p.m. Feb. 23; from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26-28.
Early voting also will take place from: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today-Friday and from Feb. 24-28 at Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St.; Huntington Civic Center, 1179 U.S. Highway 69 north; and Zavalla City Hall, 838 E. Main St.
“Early voting is definitely the way to go,” Elizabeth Hawkins, elections administrator, said. “We have the annex open for 11 days straight with a couple of days with extended hours, then we have three other locations open during business days only for two weeks.”
Early voting offers residents the opportunity to cast a ballot at their leisure and without facing the election day crowds, Hawkins said.
This is also the first primary the new voting machines will be used, she said.
