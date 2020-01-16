An Angelina County jury found the gunman in the May 2019 Big Lots shooting guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Reagan Todd Horton, 49, was found guilty of four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with a charge of burglary of a habitation and a charge of deadly conduct. One of his aggravated assault charges also has a retaliation enhancement.
On May 24, 2019, Horton shot the glass door of Lufkin’s Big Lots and entered the store in search of his ex-girlfriend, who had called the police on him after an argument earlier in the morning. Three other employees were in the building at the time. No one was injured.
Visiting Judge John Delaney presided over the case. District Attorney Joe Martin prosecuted, and attorney Al Charanza represented Horton.
In closing arguments, Martin said insanity was not a matter in this verdict. Horton’s mental health came into question during earlier testimony.
“There was no evidence that got to the level of showing that Reagan Todd Horton does not know or did not know at the time of the difference between right and wrong,” Martin said.
Martin noted how traumatic the relationship between Horton and his ex-girlfriend was for her and brought up the surveillance footage of the incident played for the court, which showed Horton enter the store with a firearm in his hand. He also pointed to the fact that Horton continued to text his ex-girlfriend throughout the morning before returning to Big Lots, despite his claims that he wasn’t aware of the incident.
“Think of the chills that sent through them to hear that and know he was in the warehouse coming for them,” Martin said.
Charanza said his client was over-charged for retaliation and the aggravated assault charges as Horton didn’t raise his gun or directly threaten any of the others in the store. He also asked the jury to focus only on the charges and not Horton’s rocky relationship with his ex-girlfriend.
In rebuttal, Martin noted that Horton testified that he would be in fear for his life had he been in the same situation the employees at Big Lots were in during the incident.
“I’m not asking you to find him guilty because he’s a bad guy, I’m asking you to find him guilty because he’s done these things, and the other things show his knowledge and intent,” Martin said.
The court went into recess after jurors returned the verdict. The trial's punishment phase will begin this morning.
