HUDSON — World War II veteran Bill Wesley recently unearthed a souvenir edition printed with the front pages of the top Hawaiian newspaper 78 years ago today.
Wesley was charged with the care of Hideki Tojo, the mastermind behind the Pearl Harbor attack, when he served in the U.S. Military. He served in Japan during the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, where Tojo was tried and eventually found guilty.
He maintains a compilation of historical documents, newspapers and photographs from that time. The newspaper that held the front pages of the Honolulu Star-Bulletin and the Honolulu Advertiser was a gift from his nephew, Cary Wesley, who found it during his travels to Honolulu, he said.
“I’ve just had it put up,” he said. “It’s stuff we’ve just never seen before.”
The eight-page Honolulu Star-Bulletin Extra edition declares: ‘’War! Oahu Bombed By Japanese Planes’’ across the top fold of the front page. Their second claims over 400 deaths and announces the state of war.
“The Rising Sun, emblem of Japan, was seen on plane wing tips,” an article reads.
The airstrike began at 7:55 a.m. and while the total body count would eventually hit 2,403 service members, with 1,178 more wounded, the paper had only confirmed only six dead and 21 injured by the time of printing.
“The army has ordered that all civilians stay off the streets and highways and not use telephones,” the paper reads. “Evidence that the Japanese attack has registered some hits was shown by three billowing pillars of smoke in the Pearl Harbor and Hickam field area.”
Just before 9:30 a.m., a bomb fell near the governor’s residence where Gov. Joseph Poindexter and Secretary Charles M. Hite were. By 10:05 a.m. a state of emergency was declared by Poindexter.
The Honolulu Advertiser claimed: ‘’Saboteurs Land Here! Britain, Australia Declare War!’’ While showcasing carnage and detailing the extent of the attacks as confirmed by that point.
“Renewed Japanese bombing attacks on Oahu were reported as Honolulu woke to the sound of antiaircraft fire in a cold, drizzling dawn today,” an article reads. “Patrons were warned to be on the watch for parachutists reported in Kalihi.”
In total, 18 American ships were sunk or damaged, 188 planes were destroyed, there were 40 explosions in Honolulu, the paper said. The striking force lost 29 planes, five midget submarines and one large submarine.
Each of the papers echoes the same cries for blood donors, missing persons and for residents to remain indoors and safe.
“I think it’s (important to remember) that this is when our country was attacked,” Wesley said. “And it shows how we swung back from that big lick. … About 24 hours our people took over.”
