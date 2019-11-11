The group Take 6 will perform Georgia on my Mind: Celebrating the music of Ray Charles on Nov. 21 at the Temple Theater as part of the Angelina Arts Alliance 2019 Performing Arts Series.
The group has performed for more than 30 years, Claude McKnight, the founder and the group’s first tenor, said. In that time they’ve generated 16-17 albums and won several Grammys, he said.
He started the group as a freshman in college and they added other jazz lovers over time, he said. When they did a show in Nashville they were offered a record deal that day with the country music division of Warner Brother records.
“They didn’t have anything like us, we did everything the way we wanted to,” McKnight said. “The rest is almost history, our first album sold almost two million copies.”
They’ve performed with Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah and many others over the years and for several presidents.
“The thing I tell everybody is that it’s kind of two-fold,” McKnight said. “One, find what is unique to you and makes sure you really, really passionately do that. Audiences can always tell when someone is doing something that is put on or something that is not themselves.
The second is to never stop learning, try to always be the best you can be, he said.
This show has offered the group a chance to really explore and enjoy the music of Ray Charles, a musician known worldwide for his music that used essences of gospel, blues, jazz and country. Charles won every major award, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award, and was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“This Ray Charles tribute is something that we started doing four to five years ago,” McKnight said. “We had a run of it in Vegas and decided to revamp it and tour it. We’re all fans of Ray Charles, we’ve all worked with him in some form or fashion over the years. Take 6 recorded a song one of our early albums with Ray Charles.”
The tour came about when Larry Rosen, the show’s original producer, brought the idea to the crew after getting a blessing from the Charles estate, he said.
“We had done a private show for Mr. Rosen and his wife,” McKnight said. “After that show is when he brought the idea to us. It was very early in the process that we got involved, and we were happy to join. We’ve all been fans of Mr. Charles’ music since early in our lives.”
Outside of Take 6, a few award-winning artists are also participating in the tour: Clint Holmes, an Emmy award winner and Grammy nominee; Nnenna Freelon, a six-time Grammy nominated vocalist; and Tom Scott, a three-time Grammy award winner and 14-time nominee, composer, arranger, producer, musical director, saxophonist and educator.
“We are proud to present this all-star lineup of musical talent to celebrate the iconic and legendary musician Ray Charles,” Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, said.
“This performance is sure to be thrilling. There are tickets still available, so don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event.”
