The jury selection and trial in a 2018 murder case is set to begin Monday.
Andre Montrel Woods, 23, is the suspect in the May 18, 2018, shooting of Ashleigh Elijah on Chester Street. Elijah was taken to a hospital and placed on life support so that her organs could be kept viable for donation after the shooting. She died in the hospital.
Woods appeared before state District Judge Paul White Tuesday afternoon along with his attorneys John Reeves and Carter Meyers for a final pre-trial hearing. During the hearing, Woods’ defense counsel and assistant District Attorneys Ken Dies and Sandra Martin worked out scheduling for the trial, as well as concerns regarding testimony and the presentation of evidence.
Jury selection is set for Monday, and opening arguments are set to begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Dies said the state hopes to finish presenting its case by Oct. 11, which will be followed by the defense presenting its case. Oct 14 is Columbus Day, a holiday; court will resume Oct. 15.
Lufkin Police arrested Woods the day of Elijah’s death, after searching for the gunman in the shooting for hours.
Witnesses said the incident occurred in the 600 block of Chester Street around 5:15 p.m. May 18, 2018, and said they saw Woods and Elijah argue before he allegedly shot her in the abdomen with a low-caliber rifle, then walk away only to return and shoot her a second time in the head.
Afterwards, witnesses said Woods fled into a wooded area.
Woods has remained in the Angelina County Jail since his arrest.
