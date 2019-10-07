HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Middle School library is hosting Book Tastings to inspire students to be well-versed readers.
On Wednesday and Thursday of last week, sixth-graders were the first class to try the tasting. As they entered the doorway, they saw their library transformed into a cafe complete with checkered tablecloths, place settings and a different genre theme for each table.
“Oh my gosh, you’re wearing an apron!” one student cried as she saw her librarians.
“You’re a chef!” another student said.
“Where’s your hat?” one student inquired.
District librarian Tina Brown said the focus of the book tasting was on exposing students to books they might never try otherwise.
“Kids will tell you, ‘I hate to read,’” Brown said. “Well, one of the things that James Patterson says is, ‘Children don’t hate to read. They just have the wrong book in their hand.’”
The book tasting takes the students through a four-course meal. They begin by sitting at a table with a genre they never read for their “salad.” They proceed to take notes on their experience as they sample the genre, title, chef, cover, first three to five pages and the hook.
They then do the same for the appetizer, entree and dessert.
“It’s kind of nice because they have to go around and take a little bit of a sample of all of them,” middle school librarian Tara Durham said. “They might find something that’s their thing that they never realized before.”
In addition, they ordered a new set of books, so the students got the added excitement of sampling books they’ve never seen before, Durham said.
At each station, Brown asked the students what they thought of their “first bite” (the book cover and synopsis).
“A kid kills people,” Luke Green said about his book “The Hunt for the Seventh” by Christine Morton Shaw in the horror section.
“Oh, you’ve got to find out why,” Brown said. “What else?”
“The author said that a kid dies,” Kaimana Joseph said about the book “The Dollar Kids” by Jennifer Richard Jackson in the adventure section.
Shelby Bailey said she thought the book tasting was pretty cool. She particularly liked “If I Ever Get Out of Here” by Eric Gansworth in the fiction section.
“I usually don’t like the library because I do not like reading, but this was actually pretty fun, checking out the books, seeing how they were and stuff,” Shelby said.
Sara Ordaz said she thought the book tasting was awesome. She was really taken by “Pretend She’s Here” by Luanne Rice in the mystery section.
“I thought it was really good for us to see more books because usually we just get the same books all the time, and we don’t know about the other books,” Sara said. “Now that we’ve tasted a bunch of books, we know about other books.”
Peyton Blacksher said he was surprised to find that he liked “Lifers” by M.A. Griffin, a book from the science fiction section.
“I didn’t think I was really going to like it, but when I read the back, I thought it was pretty interesting,” Peyton said. “Then when I opened it up, I was just mind blown because the title and the cover looked dumb to me, but when I started to read it, it was just really good to me.”
After the book tasting finished, the students were given a gummy worm for becoming book worms.
Students don’t typically get introduced to genre until the sixth grade, so most students tend to read what they’ve always read, Brown said. The goal is to get them out of their comfort zone.
“We’re trying to get them out of their comfort zone, into another genre and maybe we can hook them,” she said. “We’re trying to make every kid a reader on the campus.”
Becoming a good reader will increase their chances of success on important tests like the STAAR test and college entrance exams like the SAT and ACT.
“It’s nothing fancy,” she said. “We’re doing the exact same thing — we’re just doing it with a tablecloth.”
