Five hundred and sixty fourth-graders gathered at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Friday morning to explore the depths of science in fun, innovative ways.
“STEM Day gives them the opportunity to experience STEM activities,” Suzy Jungman said. “My theme this year is Voyage Back to the Moon because in 2024, NASA plans on going back to the moon in the Artemis Mission.”
The students rotated among 12 different STEM and Maker Faire rotations like the Discovery Dome, a portable planetarium hosted by the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
After entering the blow-up dome, the students let loose with constant exclamations of, “Oh, my gosh!” as they walked with dinosaurs and followed the asteroid that likely led to their demise.
“I thought that when the asteroid first came all the dinosaurs died, but they said that later they died because they didn’t have any food,” 10-year-old Trinitee Williams said.
“It was cool to see the dinosaurs and how they died and see all the stuff that they had,” 10-year-old Uriel Danini said. “That was my favorite part of STEM Day.”
Nine-year-old Santiago Herrera and 10-year-old Blaine Charvoz participated in “The Eagle Has Landed” activity, where they created parachutes out of paper, pipe cleaners and paper cups.
“You can choose where to land it — they’ve got Apollo 11, 12, 15 and 16,” Blaine said. “It feels good because I like science. That’s one of my main things I like to do — build things out of science.”
“It’s also creative,” Santiago said. “We can have fun and learn something useful in life.”
Ten-year-olds Kevin Sanches and Aaron Balderas explored space through a virtual reality program on the Google Expedition goggles.
“It’s really fun to be here,” Aaron said.
“There’s a bunch of fun activities, and you get to learn also,” Kevin said. “I learned the sun is 4.5 billion years old and can last up to 5 billion more years.”
“I learned that our galaxy, the Milky Way, is 228,000 light years,” Aaron said.
Teacher Salma Garcia said the activities show the students different ways to have fun and engineer.
“They can discover and promote curiosity to learn about the solar system and all that,” Garcia said. “They can take this to the classroom and be excited about learning about the solar system now that they have a background knowledge about what they have seen in here.”
Senior Grant Wallace was one of 127 Lufkin High School STEM Academy students who helped out during STEM Day. Grant said he thinks the experience is a good way to keep the students interested in school.
“I think one thing that the younger kids need to continue to be as good as they are right now and as smart as they are right now is the inspiration to keep going, to keep trying, because it can actually get fun,” he said.
He said he hopes seeing himself and the other STEM Academy students give the fourth-graders something to strive toward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.