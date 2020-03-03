Angelina County high school seniors in Drug-Free All-Stars kicked off their annual Project Sticker Shock with a press conference Monday morning in Brookshire Brothers Gaslight Plaza.
Coalition community coordinator Abby Baker said Project Sticker Shock is meant to educate potential furnishers of alcohol, raise public awareness about underage drinking and strengthen the deterrent effect of the law against providing alcohol to minors.
“My fellow Drug-Free All-Stars and I are committed to living a drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle,” said Diboll High School senior Jada Salaiz. “With this commitment, we are leaders on our campuses and represent the importance of youth and prevention efforts.”
Salaiz is the leader for the alcohol interest groups, which focus on preventing underage drinking. She said the students want to promote a healthier community and strive to make a change through advocacy and passionate prevention.
Thomas Matthews with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission said the program has had quite an impact on Angelina County.
“A couple of these great All-Stars here have worked with me already; we do minor stings in locations like Brookshire Brothers, where we go into the stores, and we send the All-Stars in one at a time to attempt to purchase alcohol in the store,” Matthews said. “Sometimes we’re successful and sometimes we’re not, and we work hand-in-hand with the sheriff’s department.”
Since the program has begun, fewer and fewer stores have been caught in these sting operations. This year no stores were caught because “the word has gotten out.”
“Before that we were making quite a few cases in Angelina County, and that has now changed for the better,” Matthews said. “Hats off to the All-Stars here who volunteer to do this with me.”
Selling alcohol to a minor is a Class A misdemeanor, which is an arrestable offense, Matthews said. If a clerk at a store sells alcohol to a minor, they can go to Angelina County Jail for that offense.
The stickers the students placed on the alcohol list the consequences of such an offense as a year in jail, a $4,000 fine and the suspension of a driver’s license for six months.
Businesses participating in Project Sticker Shock include seven Brookshire Brothers locations, 17 Big’s Convenience Store locations, Hernandez Grocery, La Michoacana Meat Market and Coleman’s Zavalla.
