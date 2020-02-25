Hudson police have recovered a large amount of stolen property related to the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department theft, stolen property not related to the fire department and a large amount of methamphetamine.
Someone between mid-day on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon broke into the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department and stole everything except trucks and the bunker gear they wear into fires, VFD Capt. Joe Burton told The Lufkin Daily News.
The fire department called for any assistance in finding the $96,000 worth of equipment, and a Crime Stoppers tip resulted in Hudson police identifying suspects in the case and recovering a large amount of the stolen property on Friday, according to a release from the police department on Facebook.
Monday, officers from Hudson Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on state Highway 103 west in relation to the fire department burglary.
However, they found stolen property not related to the fire department theft and a large amount of methamphetamine and cash.
The release states the investigation is ongong and that ‘‘further information will be released at a later time.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.