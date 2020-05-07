Sales tax allocations for Lufkin and Angelina County dropped in May compared to this time last year, according to data released Wednesday by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report taxes monthly and sales made in January, February and March for businesses that report taxes quarterly.
Angelina County will collect $568,534 this period — down 7.73% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, the county has collected $2,652,701— down 7.99%.
Lufkin will collect $1,325,808 this period — down 5.13% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Lufkin has collected $6,186,557 — down 4.652%.
Allocations for Hudson, Huntington and Zavalla increased this month compared to a year ago. Diboll and Burke received less this month compared to a year ago.
Hudson will collect $46,619 this period — up 2.96% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Hudson has collected $174,629 — up 10%.
Huntington will collect $43,600 this period — up 10.74% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Huntington has collected $154,860— up 6.33%.
Zavalla will collect $15,816 this period — up 12.14% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Zavalla has collected $57,183 — up 21.68%.
Diboll will collect $53,209 this period — down 9.86% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Diboll has collected $231,350 — down 20.74%.
Burke will collect $3,200 this period — down 22.74% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Burke has collected $16,366 — down 13.64%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $598,218, down 4.41%; Jacksonville, $352,889, up 1.20%; Marshall, $833,851, down 6.31%; Longview, $2,995,537, down 9.52%; Texarkana, $1,412,310, down 9.63%; and Tyler, $3,722,076, down 7.63%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $195,766, up 7.92%; Houston County, $120,011, up 3.79%; Polk County, $241,577, up 1.95%;
Sabine County, $32,560, up 40.25%; San Augustine County, $59,448, down 32.13%; San Jacinto County, $51,714, up 15.13%; and Tyler County, $62,952, down 12.82%.
In Texas, cities will collect $532.2 million, down 5.1% from last year, and counties will collect $51.6 million, down 2.8% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25 percent sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5% of that levy.
