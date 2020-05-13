Baker Hughes Inc. is in the process of selling the Lufkin rod lift solutions business to KPS Capital Partners.
This division, headquartered in Missouri City, provides rod lift products, technologies, services and solutions, a press release by KPS said. They also offer automated control, optimization equipment and software for rod lift equipment to the oil and gas industry.
“We are excited to create an independent Lufkin,” Michael Psaros, co-founder and co-managing partner of KPS, said. “The historic dislocation in current global and domestic energy markets has created an extraordinary investment opportunity for an investor like KPS. ... Lufkin will benefit from being a debt-free business with access to the very significant financial resources of KPS.”
The sale is expected to be completed mid-year 2020. The Lufkin power transmission business will remain a part of Baker Hughes, the release said. This segment still operates in Lufkin.
In 2013, General Electric Oil & Gas division purchased the 111-year-old company and then they merged with Baker Hughes in 2017. In 2018 Baker Hughes informed employees of the Lufkin plant that they would stop production at its Buck Creek facility.
This sale means Baker Hughes will transfer all assets, including brand rights, facilities, intellectual property and personnel, to an affiliate of KPS.
“We are confident in our future as an independent company under KPS’ ownership,” Andy Cordova, the rod lift solutions general manager for Baker Hughes, said. “KPS is an ideal partner with a demonstrated decades-long track record of creating and building industry-leading companies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.