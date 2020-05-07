Lockheed Martin received a $6.07 billion contract from the U.S. Army for the production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors and more for the next three years.
The Lufkin plant produces PAC-3 missiles as well as the Guided MLRS Unitary Rocket and the Army Tactical Missile System, Anthony Pittman, the deputy site manager at Lockheed Martin, said at a Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce event in October 2019.
The company has not yet commented as to how this contract will impact Lufkin operations.
"This contract demonstrates our customer's continued confidence in our ability to deliver unmatched Hit-to-Kill technology that defeats the ever-expanding global threats of today and tomorrow," Scott Arnold, vice president, Integrated Air & Missile Defense at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release.
"PAC-3 MSE is one of the most capable multi-mission interceptors, enabling our customers to defend against advanced tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft."
Lockheed will be building an 85,000-square-foot expansion at their Camden, Arkansas, facility where PAC-3 MSE interceptors are being built. The company plans to complete the work by the fourth quarter of 2021 and begin operating in the first quarter of 2022, according to the release.
The contract requires equipment be delivered across fiscal year 2021, 2022 and 2023. The missiles will be delivered to the U.S. government, Qatar, Japan, Romania, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Korea, Bahrain and Germany.
