The Lufkin Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Idylwood Drive at 10:50 p.m. Monday.
Responding officers pulled over a dark-colored Dodge Charger going at a high rate of speed after receiving reports that the car was seen speeding away from the scene, a release from LPD states.
The driver said he lived on Idylwood Drive, heard the shots coming from around the corner and decided to go outside and attempt to locate the individuals firing the shots because he was tired of hearing shots in his neighborhood.
The man spoke to a neighbor who had also heard the shots and saw the shooters leaving eastbound on Sunset Boulevard. The man then jumped in his car and sped off to locate the shooters, but he was unable to find them.
Officers found five rounds of 9 millimeter spent casings, and after speaking with other residents and searching the area, no damages were located to any houses or vehicles, the report states.
Officers were only given a description of a white pickup truck of unknown make or model that was seen leaving the area after shots were fired and a possible additional pickup truck, the report said.
