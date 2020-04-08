Age: 17
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: I’m hoping to go to Rice or another school in Texas.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? There’s so many I don’t know which to choose. All of our robotics trips have been hilarious.
Favorite form of social media? Why? I don’t use social media. Not enough time.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. It would be funny.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would add sweet tea and actually good tacos.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Lufkin is amazing because it’s big enough to have everything you could need but small enough that it has a genuine, small-town feel where all the people in Lufkin know one another.
Have you changed since freshman year? I have definitely changed since freshman year. I have become more mature, organized and charismatic.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would change the education system to better inspire curiosity.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Don’t worry too terribly much about schoolwork. It’ll be OK.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Kerr, Mr. Miller, Mr. Uster, Mr. Inman and Mr. Eubanks because they cared genuinely about the education and welfare of their students.
