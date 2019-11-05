Sen. John Cornyn is one of four U.S. congressmen to introduce a bill that would label the week of Nov. 3-9 as National Family Service Learning Week.
“Stronger families lead to stronger communities,” Cornyn said. “Investing in multigenerational, family-centered education benefits children, adults and the communities they serve. I’m proud to introduce a resolution in the Senate to designate National Family Service Week.”
If House Resolution 669 passes, this would be the fourth year for Congress to recognize the distinction.
“We are pleased at the continued recognition by Congress about the impact of Family Service Learning,” said Sharon Darling, president and founder of the National Center for Families Learning. “Families who otherwise would not be involved in their community are benefiting.”
Family Service Learning offers the opportunity to have an impact on a community issue they decide on and connect with other families while developing problem solving and collaboration skills, gaining employability skills and engaging in meaningful activities with other families, Darling said.
The initiative encourages parent-student-generated service projects led by low-income families. The NCFL said this is a segment of the population that is often missing from discussions about community service.
“Service Learning provides our families the opportunity to pay it forward,” said Annette Ciketic, executive director of fINdings Art Center in Los Angeles. “There is no greater learning experience than the opportunity for one to enrich the community they live in by using the gift of personal talents and abilities. Through service learning, those talents are either realized for the first time or grown.”
Families identify problems within their own communities and carry out service projects to address them and sustain the positive impact through a six-component educational program.
“The projects are researched, designed and executed by families in their own communities, flipping the paradigm for low-income families who often feel disconnected from community service,” a press release from the NCFL reads. “Children participate in service projects alongside adult family members and observe their parents as active community members and role models.”
The nonprofit organization has seen parents gain literacy, computer and communication skills, develop social capital, deepen connections to their communities and develop additional skills crucial to getting and keeping a job through the initiative, the press release says.
Companies like Toyota have contributed to the initiative through monetary donations and contributing time and expertise. For more information on the NCFL, visit familieslearning.org.
