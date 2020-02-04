A Luling woman injured Jan. 25 in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 59 near the Angelina County Airport died Tuesday.
Barbara Ann Delong, 44, was taken by helicopter to Conroe Regional Medical Center following the crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
Two motorcycles traveling in the inside lane of the highway attempted to avoid a collision with a 2018 Ford SUV driven by Linda Frankens, 64, of Diboll. She had exited a local road and was traveling north, also in the inside lane.
Delong was riding on the back of a 2018 Harley Davidson driven by Jeremy Torrence, of Converse. Torrence drove to the left of the Ford and then attempted to re-enter the inside lane, striking the left front portion of the SUV, according to Hendry.
No additional information is available, he said.
