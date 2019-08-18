With a theme of “A Night of Southern Charm” and the Pitser Garrison Convention Center decorated accordingly with twinkling lights and lanterns, the Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin held its annual bingo fundraiser Saturday night.
Donated items from the community available for the silent and live auctions, the dessert auction and the raffle lined the walls, including a wine tasting for 20, an Angelina College scholarship, a one-night stay at the Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches, a Hackberry Ranch guided fishing trip and even a World Series jersey autographed by Jose Altuve, to name a few.
Guests ate a dinner catered by Tomé, which included a stuffed ribeye, roasted mixed veggies and of course southern sweet tea and mashed potatoes to fit the theme. Each table enjoyed dinner, dessert and drinks followed by a night of bingo with prizes.
An estimated 350 people were expected to attend the bingo event, which has been occurring for about 20 years. Organizers of the event hoped to exceed last year’s earnings of just over $80,000 for the night.
The Boys & Girls Club uses the money raised at the event to help fund their year full of helping Lufkin’s children. Steve Davidson, president and CEO of the club, said that last year alone they provided 69,000 meals to the children enrolled.
“In Lufkin, it’s right around 1,000 kids” that the Boy & Girls Club has enrolled each year, Davidson said. In addition to a safe place to stay while their parents are at work, the club provides three meals a day during the summer and a dinner during the school year.
Advisory committee chair Judy George said that this past year, the club even formed its first baseball team to participate in the city league.
“It’s expensive to enroll your child into those types of things, and baseball is expensive.”
George said that the Boys & Girls Club was able to provide each child on the team with all of the equipment necessary.
The Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin is always looking for volunteers. Anyone who is interested can simply run by the club and grab a volunteer application.
“If they have a specific skill, or if they would be interested in tutoring or working on some technology with our kids, we’d love to have them,” Davidson said.
