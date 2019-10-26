Angelina County said Friday that 744 voters cast ballots during the first week of early voting for the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election.
“Definitely more people are coming out (than in previous years),” Connie Brown, the county elections administrator, said.
The constitutional amendment election fails to bring in the same numbers as elections in other years, Brown has said in previous interviews. However, she said the content of several amendments may have contributed to the increased interest in voting this election cycle.
She said 162 voters showed up to vote on Friday.
“There are probably a couple that people are interested in,” she said. “That’s the only thing I can attribute this to.”
There are a couple of proposed amendments that have attracted attention.
Proposition 4 prohibits the Legislature from imposing a state income tax. The words ‘’income tax’’ are what make this proposition an attention-grabber.
A ‘’yes’’ vote would mean amending the constitution to prohibit the Legislature from adopting an income tax. A ‘’no’’ vote means an income tax remains a possibility lawmakers could consider at some future date.
Dr. Sid Roberts, director of the Temple Cancer Center, encouraged voters to at the very least go vote for Proposition 6 during the Power of Pink! luncheon on Oct. 17.
“On November fifth you will have the opportunity to vote on a number of constitutional amendments,” he told his audience. “Please pay particular attention to Proposition 6, which will continue cancer prevention and research funding in Texas for another 10 years.”
The Texas Conservation Alliance has been advocating for Proposition 5, which says all state revenue derived from sales and use tax on sporting goods goes to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission. That money has been used by the state in several different ways since the measure was first approved in 1993.
This is also the first election the county has used its new election machines, Brown said.
“We’ve had a lot of positive response to the machines,” she said.
Early voting begins again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Brown said there haven’t been any lines.
Election day is Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at eight polling locations.
