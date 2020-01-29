The Angelina County Commissioners approved a resolution making Angelina County a Second Amendment “Sanctuary County” on Tuesday.
“Whereas, the last protectors of the U.S. Constitution are the County Sheriffs and ‘We the people of the United States of America’ and our ability to fulfill that role successfully rests on our Second Amendment rights,” the resolution states. “We, the People of Angelina County, Texas, through this resolution hereby declare our rights, our freedom and our liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.”
The Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire brought the resolution to commissioners. Cheshire said he had been approached by a constituent about the matter, and believed it was a necessary step.
“We’re a strong Second Amendment county here in Angelina County, we want to protect our rights,” he said. “With the political environment in Washington, a lot of people are concerned about their Second Amendment as well as their First Amendment.”
This resolution has been passed around and approved in counties across Texas and several other states across the country.
He believes the First Amendment, protecting the freedom of religion, assembly and speech, is well protected, but that people are especially feeling insecure over the Second.
“It would restrict Angelina County from putting taxpayer money toward the enforcement of illegal weapons confiscation,” he said.
This allows the county to prevent the allocation of: government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the use of the federal government in the event that the Second Amendment is infringed upon.
“It would give our duly-elected sheriff the authority and support of its citizens to defend against the overreach of government if there is tyranny,” Cheshire said.
He said this move would place the sheriff as the highest authority over the county, even over that of the federal government. He said the sheriff does have that authority on a state level.
“If we have a federal agent come in and say, ‘we’re fixing to seize guns, seize weapons,’ the sheriff has the ability to stand in the gap — no matter who the sheriff is,” Cheshire said. “We want our citizens to know that they’re going to be protected.”
