The American Legion Auxiliary 113 and the city of Lufkin partnered to put together the first Special Veterans Celebration at The Pines Theater on Sunday.
Hudson Middle School’s Junior American Citizens were there to recognize and inform attendees of each branch of the military, along with various presenters covering a wide range of topics that concern veterans in our community.
Women in the Military, Pineywoods Blue Star Mothers and ambassadors from Mission 22 came out to the event to raise awareness for their programs. Barbie and Robert Rhode, of Mission 22, shared the story of their son’s suicide and emphasized the importance of helping veterans with their emotional needs that can’t always be seen.
Cyrus Paulus, a local veteran who retired from the U.S. Navy, served the country from 1969-1989. He attended the event as a volunteer and said “it means a lot.”
“People appreciate what we sacrifice being in the military,” he said, “It also makes note of all of those veterans in need. We have an awful lot of them here in Angelina County, and that’s one reason I am in the American Legion — to help those in need to get through their daily lives.”
Paulus went on to talk about how the American Legion Auxiliary has helped more than 60 homeless veterans reestablish their lives here in Angelina County in the past year.
Betty Houchin also works with the American Legion Auxiliary 113. Her father, husband and oldest son served in the military, which was her inspiration for the work she does today.
“The heartbeat of America is our veterans and what they are doing for us. I’m a minute part of service in my daily life compared to what they have done,” she said.
