The Angelina College School of Arts and Education will offer almost every book free of charge to students starting this fall semester.
Howard Cox, chair of the school of language arts and education, said the vast majority of classes will be considered Open Educational Resources.
“That means students will not be required to purchase a textbook,” Cox said. “The learning resources they need for whatever course they are taking will be provided online, free of charge.”
This change only applies to the School of Arts and Education, which is the largest school on campus.
“We are hoping this will result in significant savings for AC students,” Cox said. “Our dean, Diana Throckmorton, made this decision for two reasons.”
The first reason was that the cost of textbooks for college students has just about doubled in the last three years. The second is that both the quality and the quantity of free and open learning resources is now so great.
“Probably, if we wanted to do this five years ago, we wouldn’t have been able to find the material, but the quality and the quantity of the free and open resources is now very great,” Cox said. “You can find pretty much everything you want.”
Because this is something the college, not the state, has control over, the School of Arts and Education decided now was the time to do this and save students some money without compromising any of the academic quality of the courses, Cox said.
Some courses will still require a book for legal reasons. For example, in some physical education classes, AC offers a Red Cross-certified first aid course, which requires its own specific booklet for CPR certification.
Students will be able to differentiate which courses will require books and which do not as they sign up for courses. The information will be available on their schedules, Cox said.
This decision follows the lead of other community college systems like the Austin Community College System. Cox said this is likely to become a common thing as institutions look into the cost of college today.
Print textbooks will still be available for purchase for any student who wants to have a physical copy, but they will not be free.
“We really do hope this save students some money in our service area,” Cox said. “Students are not wealthy, and a lot of them are working part time while they’re going to school. So we’re really hoping this helps them out.”
For more information about classes at Angelina College, visit angelina.edu.
