Brookshire Brothers officials ask locals to be mindful of their neighbors and only buy what they need in light of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
“Brookshire Brothers is working diligently with its suppliers to keep products on its shelves,” Sally Alvis, the store’s media director, said. “Buy what is essential for your family and leave some for others. We are here to serve as we have been for nearly 100 years. Together we will help each other navigate this season.”
The store is working with their suppliers to do what they can to keep products on the shelf after this unprecedented event, Alvis said. The current high demand for products had disrupted what was in the supply chain, she said.
They instituted a policy that limits sales to two units of products like toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, bleach, rubbing alcohol, disinfecting wipes and disinfecting spray.
Alvis said that because the situation seems to be changing hourly, they will update their policies as needed and keep customers in the know.
In a press release earlier in the week, the company encouraged shoppers to shop online and utilize the curbside pickup and home-delivery options.
They also have encouraged store employees to stay home if sick and are disinfecting commonly shared areas like shopping carts more often.
Additionally, the store has reached out to vendors who call on the corporate office to cancel any onsite meetings. Typically they come into Lufkin from all over the country.
