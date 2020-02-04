A storm system is forecast to move through the area today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office.
Forecasters issued a hazardous weather outlook ahead of the system, which is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to the region. Wintry precipitation is possible Wednesday night and into Thursday morning in some parts of the region.
A 50% chance of thunderstorms is in today’s forecast, increasing to a 60% chance of showers tonight. The high today is 75 and the low will be 48.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers before noon, gradually falling 30% in the afternoon. The chance of rain will increase back to 50% in the night. Wednesday’s high should be abut 53, a low near 34.
Angelina County’s weather should begin to clear Thursday. The forecast calls for a partly sunny day and a mostly clear night, with a high near 49 and a low around 34.
Friday’s forecast is sunny, with a high near 62 and a low about 44. Saturday is mostly sunny with a high near 66 and a low near 46. Sunday is partly sunny with a high near 66.
