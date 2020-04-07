The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Anthony Smith, 48, on four felony charges Saturday night — assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest/search/transport, unlawful restraint and disarming or attempt to disarm a police officer.
He is in the Angelina County Jail with two $75,000 bonds and two $50,000 bonds for his charges.
Dispatchers received a call from Smith’s girlfriend in the 4200 block of FM 842, who said Smith was blocking her in the driveway with his truck. She said Smith did not seem to be in his right mind and was extremely aggressive, according to his arrest affidavit.
While deputies were in route, Smith retrieved a loaded rifle from his residence and was pointing it in the caller’s direction. The caller told dispatchers he put the gun away before deputies arrived, but then began beating on the car, according to the affidavit.
Deputies approached Smith with their weapons drawn, according to the affidavit, and told Smith to get on the ground. He shouted that he wouldn’t, and then grabbed the barrel of a deputy’s patrol rifle and tried to wrestle it away, according to the affidavit.
The deputy was able to put his weapon on safety and use Smith’s body weight against him to bring him to the ground, according to the affidavit.
Another deputy used the butt of his weapon to deliver multiple strikes to the upper part of Smith’s body until he let go of the weapon.
Smith continued to resist arrest and ignore the officers’ commands until they were able to put him into restraints. During the altercation, Smith hit one of the deputy’s hands, causing him to bleed, the affidavit states.
Deputies secured the rifle Smith had on the property and video surveillance from the security system.
Smith sustained a cut at the top of his head and was taken from the scene via ambulance to a hospital to be treated. He was booked into the jail after being discharged from the hospital.
