Naskila Gaming supported more than 700 local jobs and infused the East Texas economy with more than $170 million in 2019, according to a 2020 economic study by the Texas Forest Country Partnership.
“I am extremely proud that our electronic bingo operation supports hundreds of well-paying jobs while providing entertainment for one million visitors each year, 95 percent of whom come from outside of Polk County,” said Cecilia Flores, Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Tribal Council chairwoman.
Naskila Gaming is an electronic bingo facility owned and operated by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas. They’re one of three federally recognized tribes in the state and are the second largest employer in Polk County. The facility has entertained 1 million visitors a year since it opened in 2016, a release by the partnership said.
The facility also has faced constant legal battles with the state of Texas since opening. The state said the facility is illegal because electronic bingo is banned in the state, yet it has allowed the Kickapoo Tribe to offer electronic bingo since 1996, Flores said in an earlier interview.
A majority of Naskila’s employees are from Polk county, but the facility still offered more than $5 million in annual payroll flows to other counties, the release said.
“Naskila Gaming is an incredible employer, offering well-paying jobs with health care and retirement benefits to hundreds of East Texans,” Nancy Windham, the partnership’s president and CEO, said. “Those jobs make a tremendous difference in the lives of families across our region.”
The study determined that the facility’s impact has grown since the 2018 Naskila Economic Impact Study in which it promoted 550 jobs and generated $140 million in the regional economy. The study also showed how the electronic bingo facility was able to support several educational programs, healthcare facilities and housing programs that would otherwise go without.
“This study reinforces the critical economic impact and jobs Naskila Gaming provides for Deep East Texas families — an impact that must be preserved by the Senate passage of HR 759,” Flores said. “Affirming the sovereign right of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe to offer electronic bingo will save jobs and protect economic opportunity for the people of East Texas.”
House Resolution 759 was written and introduced by U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (R-Woodville) during the 2019-20 legislative session. It clarifies the language of two conflicting pieces of legislation — the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 and Restoration Act of 1987 — and was passed unanimously in the house.
In mid-January, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the Tribe’s challenge to a Fifth Circuit ruling that Texas law bars the tribe from offering electronic bingo at their facility. So the tribe is now waiting for further movement on HR 759.
The bill has been stalled in the U.S. Senate since October. Sen. John Cornyn said the conflict is one that needs to be settled between the state and the tribe.
