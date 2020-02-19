Lufkin Police arrested a man Monday accused of strangling and sexually assaulting a woman.
Ray Michael Flores, 27, faces charges of assault (strangulation) and sexual assault. LPD arrested Flores twice on Monday, the first was for his sexual assault charge, which he posted bond for. After his release he was arrested again on the assault charge and remains at the Angelina County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators spoke with a woman Sunday afternoon who said Flores sexually assaulted, choked and bit her, Flores’ arrest affidavit states. Additionally, she said it had happened in the past, but not quite like the incident Sunday.
She said she told him to stop and attempted to push him away during the assault, however he grabbed her by the throat, the warrant states. An injury on the right side of her neck and a scratch mark on the left side of her cheek were noted during the investigation.
The woman continued to share messages with Flores on Snapchat during a subsequent interview at Harold’s House, the affidavit states. At one point, Flores apologized. The woman asked what he was sorry for.
“For being rude and hurting your feelings,” Flores messaged back, according to the warrant. “I’m sorry that you are feeling sick. I’m sorry for raising my voice at you. I’m sorry for forcing myself onto you for sex.”
An officer verified the phone number belonging to the Snapchat account was Flores’. After his arrest Flores told officers he had consensual sex with the woman, his warrant states, and that he felt bad about the act. He also said that he had choked the woman during the incident and placed his hand over her mouth at one point “because I was tired of hearing her cry.”
