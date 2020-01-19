Third-graders at Coston Elementary were given a special break from regular lessons to learn about the Chinese Lunar New Year last week.
Carey Stewart, a teacher at Coston, had entered a contest with the restaurant to bring an education experience to the school and was chosen. This will be a part of their community connections curriculum, which teaches the children about the diversity they can find in their neighbors, she said.
“This is a part of that,” she said. “This is a community event that we don’t get to see as much of in Lufkin.”
Several managers from Panda Express restaurants across East Texas and West Louisiana met at Coston in the early afternoon, toting bookmarks, hongbao — the red envelopes given to children and unmarried people at the Chinese New Year, and even some Orange Chicken and Chow Mein for the kids.
“This is something that we do every year as a company,” said Lusia Frederick, Jasper store manager.
Their goal is to spread the knowledge of the Chinese New Year and expose children to the basics, she said. So the managers taught students some common greetings, how to use chopsticks and how to appropriately accept the hongbao.
Khloe Enrique, 8, said this made her love the holiday. She said she liked the video the Panda Express crew played, which told the story of the Chinese New Year and the 12 animals which would represent each year after that in turn.
“I love Panda Express,” she said.
She also loved the panda that came to visit and managed to keep a few strands of his fur, which she proudly brandished on her chop-sticks.
“I think everything (the Chinese) do is great and I wish I could be there to celebrate with them,” said Luvia Rodriguez, 8. “I think the stuff they did for us and Ms. Stewart winning for us was awesome.”
Both girls want to visit China when they grow up and hope they can take their friends with them too.
