The trial of a man accused of opening fire at Lufkin’s Big Lots in May 2018 is set to begin Monday.
Reagan Todd Horton, 49, of Diboll, faces four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, burglary of a habitation with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct following an incident in which he is accused of using a gun to shoot out the glass side entrance of the Big Lots store and trespass in retaliation of his former girlfriend calling the police on him when he was at the store earlier in the morning.
The trial will be held before visiting Judge John Delaney of Brazos County. District Attorney Joe Martin is prosecuting the case, and said it is expected to be scheduled through next week and into the week after. Attorney Al Charanza is representing Horton.
Authorities arrested Horton on his charges on May 24, 2019. Around 4:45 a.m. that day, he received a criminal trespass warning at the request of his former girlfriend while she was preparing for work at Big Lots. He is accused of returning to the store with a shotgun at 7 a.m. and opening fire on the glass side entrance to gain entry.
Inside, Horton reportedly walked the aisles, according to Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth. One employee escaped the scene and called the police, while the rest hid in the back in a locked room. No one was injured in the shooting.
Horton left the scene in his truck, which was later found by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Tidwell Road in Burke at 7:48 a.m., Pebsworth said. Deputies took Horton into custody after making contact with him.
An Angelina County grand jury later indicted Horton on his charges in June of 2019. One of his aggravated assault charges, the one regarding his girlfriend, is a first-degree felony as it was allegedly in retaliation for her calling the police earlier on the day of the incident, Pebsworth said.
