Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) gave a legislative update to members of the Lufkin Lions Club Tuesday at First United Methodist Church.
“The Lions Club does a great job, so it’s always a pleasure to come be with y’all,” Nichols said. “Y’all have fun together, but you also do a lot of important things for people.”
He commended the club for being the third largest Lions Club in the United States, which he said was amazing for a county this size.
Nichols covered several topics he said were important to legislators this session.
“I’ve been doing this for a while,” he said. “I’ve worked seven legislative sessions. … I will tell you, having worked on state stuff that long, what I saw actually happen this legislative session was the best legislative session in over three decades. I have never seen anything like it.”
He said the No. 1 thing on everyone’s minds was to fix public education finance. In 2006 the Texas Supreme Court ruled that while the finance system was “draconian,” it was adequate and it was fair, i.e. not unconstitutional. So the legislators were not required to tackle school finance.
However, by 2017, they were determined to do whatever it took to make the change, Nichols said. The Texas School Finance Commission was formed to study what needed to be done.
“This is the first time I’ve ever seen this — the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker all got together and said this is what we’re going to do. We’re going to fix school finance, really overhaul it right down to the meat and bones, and we’re going to do it together,” he said.
So the state went from putting in 38% to 45% to the tune of $5 billion. However, when the legislators not in the committees were able to see the bill (three weeks before the vote), they found that a key element was used to balance the budget that was previously abolished.
Twelve years ago, Nichols learned from area superintendents that a law was created to encourage smaller school districts to consolidate that penalized them financially for being small.
“A few hundred school districts did consolidate over the past three decades or so, but then I haven’t seen anybody even talk about consolidation in a good while,” he said. “So for three decades, we have literally been punishing our small schools for just being small.”
The cost to remove the penalty was about $1 billion to a two-year budget. To do that, they had to have the vote of the urban areas, the 80%. It took years, but in 2017, a bill was passed through the House to eliminate the penalty by phasing it out over a six-year period.
“It finally got to the Senate Education Committee, three weeks left in the session, and we finally get to see what the formulas looked like,” he said. “We finally realized that the penalties for the small schools got put back.”
Nichols and other senators filed a bill to remove that.
“We basically said, we know we don’t have the votes because we’re the rural guys, but it’s just not right to balance the books of the urban area schools on the backs of the small, rural schools,” he said.
After a heated “floor fight,” the vote came out in their favor 20-11.
The next important topic was property tax improvements, he said. Legislators were receiving a vast amount of information on both extremes — the damage they would do if they capped the amount of tax revenue that could be raised and if they didn’t.
“It can’t be that extreme, and I’ve found that it’s usually somewhere in between,” he said.
So Nichols’ office took a look at his 19 counties’ and cities’ taxable assets and tax rates for the past six years.
“What I realized when I looked at it was, East Texas elected officials really had done a pretty good job on not being bad about raising taxes,” he said. “Typically I would see, for 18 counties, 1%, 0.5%, 1.5%. The people in East Texas were fiscally pretty conservative, living within their means.”
Yet he still had mayors, county commissioners and county judges who were in uproar because Senate Bill 2 lowers the amount property taxes can be raised without a public hearing from 8% to 3.5%.
Counties and cities are not capped at that rate, but they are required to hold a vote to raise property taxes any higher than 3.5%.
Nichols also touched on the following bills:
■ An effort to improve drainage and reduce flooding coordinated through the Texas Water Development Board.
■ An effort to help electric co-ops develop high-speed internet in rural Texas.
■ The banning of red-light cameras
■ An effort to reduce the wait lines at driver’s license offices.
■ Funding of two new state-of-the-art 100-bed hospitals at Rusk State Hospital to replace buildings built from the 1800s to the 1920s.
