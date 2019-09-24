Three more child care centers have been certified by Texas Rising Star as high quality level centers.
Nini’s Nest, The Kid’s Depot Early Learning Center and Lufkin Tiny Treasures Preschool received four stars, the highest quality level awarded by the TRS, while the Katherine Sage Temple Child Care Center was re-certified as a four-star center.
“On behalf of the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Board and staff, I congratulate all four child care centers on their accomplishment in reaching the highest rating possible,” said Mike Durand, executive director of Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas. “There are now 29 Texas Rising Star certified child care programs in our region. Thirteen of those are in Angelina County.”
These programs are providing higher quality learning environments for children including curriculum, classroom activities, teacher qualifications, parent education and more, Durand said.
Texas Rising Star is a voluntary, quality-based child care rating system of child care providers. In addition to minimum state licensing requirements, child care providers must meet certain criteria before receiving a rating.
The centers enter the program at a certain level based on their current environment, and they have the opportunity to level up as they make changes.
“I’m very excited and humbled to get that high rating,” said Carolyn Moore, owner of Nini’s Nest. “I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years now, and it was just very exciting when they called me late that Friday afternoon after they had done all my assessments.”
Carolyn and her husband, Roger Moore, operate the day care out of a large modified garage in their home. They are the only home day care in a nine-mile radius to receive this distinction, Carolyn said.
Carolyn Thompson, owner of Lufkin Tiny Treasures Preschool, said the distinction was something she and her team were striving for.
“We want to be excellent in childcare and give the kids everything they could need to succeed,” Thompson said. “We’ve worked really hard to meet all the criteria that’s been laid out before us. Our teachers are prepared and are able to guide our children in the direction they need to go so that they could be successful.”
Chasity Archer, director of the Katherine Sage Temple Child Care Center, said the center has been a part of the TRS for a number of years, but this year they strove for the four-star rating.
“We are a community-based center, a nonprofit,” Archer said. “We try to do everything we can to be upscale in the community and to provide the best service we can at a good rate. It means a lot because that means I’ve got a good staff I can depend on, and I’ve got a good team that works together.”
Jennifer Smith, director of The Kids Depot Early Learning Center, said her facility moved locations and had to start the process to be a TRS facility over again.
“We feel very excited,” she said. “We’ve worked very hard trying to create a center that was appropriate and one that meets the needs of our early childhood goals. We want to make sure we are in line with what the state wants us to do, and for us to be able to reach four stars, we were excited.”
Smith said her facility is just getting started, and they hope to learn all they can from TRS.
The TRS representatives came and watched Carolyn and Roger interact with the kids, teaching, playing and eating together. They asked about their education, curriculum and teaching methods and inspected their facilities.
WorkForce Solutions of Deep East Texas offers the help of TRS child development specialists Chelsea Foster and Debb Homman to centers in the Deep East Texas region during the certification process.
“These specialists are champions of the Workforce Board’s quality child care initiative,” Durand said. “For example, CPR training is a key quality initiative to enhance health and safety in child care centers. Both Chelsea and Debb became certified CPR instructors and provide free classes to TRS providers and staff.”
WorkForce Solutions of Deep East Texas also purchased automated external defibrillators for every TRS center, as well as complete curriculum kits and individual classroom materials, and they will be sending 21 representatives from the TRS centers to professional development training at the Texas Area Education of Young Children Conference in Frisco.
Archer said she hopes to learn a lot about the modern day from this training.
“Life is so much different than it was even 10 years ago,” she said. “Everybody is busy now, and there’s lots of technology in the world. The way that we educate children has changed.”
