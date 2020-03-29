The Temple Associates Box Factory operated in Diboll from 1951-59, manufacturing ammunition boxes for the Korean War. The company also employed a large number of women.
The company opened to replace an earlier box factory called Temple Manufacturing Company that was destroyed by fire in 1946.
Women were involved in all aspects of box construction, including work on the assembly line and machine operation, according to records from The History Center in Diboll. Some Diboll men and women, such as husband and wife Ernest and Nannie Breazeale, worked in both factories during their operation.
“Rosie the Riveter (the fictional World War II woman defense worker) probably never worked in Diboll, but Nannie the Nailer did,” an article in the History Center’s Pine Bough 5 by Jonathan Gerland reads. “Nannie Brezeale and dozens of other real women like her exemplified on a local level the changing status of women in the American workplace that began during the second quarter of the 20th century.”
At its opening, the Temple & Associates Box Factory’s proportion of women to men employees was 2 to 1. Brezeale told Gerland in an oral interview that she went to work at the original box factory before it was burned at the age of 15.
“It burned between 12 and 1 p.m. because they never did know for sure what set it,” Brezeale said. “My husband and a bunch of them got the water hoses and turned them on and tried to put it out but it was just too much oil and grease and stuff that had filtered down through those cracks under the box factory till it just, when it took off why it just took off.”
Factory workers voted to unionize, and the new box factory began with a contract for 50,000 ammunition cases awarded by the Red River Arsenal Depot in Texarkana.
Brezeale said that some believed a labor union was trying to get started at the factory, and those opposed set the fire to disrupt the process.
Workers kept up an average of 1,300 boxes manufactured per day until it increased to 4,200 boxes by 1953. The factory also manufactured other types of boxes like fruit and vegetable crates and egg cases, but the ending of the war took a toll on profits.
Brezeale said she and her husband and quite a few sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws worked at the box factory during this time. She said the work was hard at times — she was really sore some days — and one man even quit because the work was so tough.
“Mrs. Breazeale says the government ‘wouldn’t accept mildewed boxes, and they would send them back if the boards were green,’” Gerland wrote. “The arsenal returned a whole truckload one time, she remembers, “and Stubby (manager Horace Stubblefield) really ate us all out.’”
However, the company still maintained a record of less than 1% rejected product, The Lufkin Daily News reported in July 1953. Gerland wrote that box factory supervisor Sherrill Fears said the factory began to make so many boxes that the supplies of hinges couldn’t keep up.
It took the creation of Temple Steel in Lufkin in the early 1950s to fix that problem.
“Box production waned after the war’s conclusion in 1953,” the records state. “The factory survived for a time by producing furniture from roughly 1956 until 1959 when it ceased manufacturing operations. After 1959 the building served as a warehouse for Diboll’s sawmill operations. The building was torn down in the spring of 1983.”
The box factory women gradually began transferring to other Temple businesses in Diboll and Pineland, where they would work at making products like solid wood furniture and molded wood toilet seats.
Gerland wrote, “As for Nannie Brezeale, she tried not too hard to get a job at the handle factory and the new furniture businesses in Diboll, but ‘they never did need any hands when I went by,’ she said. Besides, she continued, ‘I decided it was time to be a housewife, and I needed to be home with my kids anyway.’”
